Bebe will close all stores in May
Retailer Bebe will close all of its stores by the end of May, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Brisbane-based chain has a total of 168 retail and outlet stores as of March, including Orange County locations in Brea, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach and Santa Ana.
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar '17
|Laura
|3
