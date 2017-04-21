Bebe will close all stores in May

Bebe will close all stores in May

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Wave

Retailer Bebe will close all of its stores by the end of May, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Brisbane-based chain has a total of 168 retail and outlet stores as of March, including Orange County locations in Brea, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach and Santa Ana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hillcrest private community in mission viejo Apr 20 Nancy S 3
Looking for dentist recommendations Apr 18 jbk1922 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Apr 17 kyman 3
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 14
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar '17 Laura 3
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC