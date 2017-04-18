Adventurer Darrell Miklos launches a ...

Adventurer Darrell Miklos launches a desperate search for lost riches

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Fox News

On the Tuesday night premiere of the new Discovery series "Cooper's Treasure," Darrell Miklos began his hunt for shipwrecks and their sunken wealth. Miklos, who knew the late Gordon "Gordo" Cooper, one of NASA's seven original Gemini astronauts, said that Cooper had located various shipwrecks from low Earth orbit.

Mission Viejo, CA

