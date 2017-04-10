a Nasa-level astronomy experience ins...

a Nasa-level astronomy experience inside a 12-foot trailer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Yorba Linda Star

Jayne Stember supports her husband Richard, Science Heads, Inc. executive director, in his passion for space. He and other board members dedicated their weekends over four month to building the Explorer One Mobile Observatory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorba Linda Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) 11 hr Musikologist 14
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar 14 Solarman 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar 13 ThomasA 2
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar '17 Laura 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar '17 MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb '17 jane 22
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC