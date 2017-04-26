4 Mission Viejo schools on lockdown d...

4 Mission Viejo schools on lockdown during law enforcement activity

22 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

MISSION VIEJO Mission Viejo High School, La Paz Intermediate School, Esperanza Special Education School and Linda Vista Elementary School were on lockdown late Wednesday morning during law enforcement activity. The schools are close to one another, in the La Paz Road and Christana Drive area.

