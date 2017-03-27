Year-old seafood restaurant Anchor Hitch closing at troubled Kaleidoscope mall in Mission Viejo
Year-old seafood restaurant Anchor Hitch tried to overhaul its menu to meet the needs of the community. Less than a year after opening at Kaleidoscope mall in Mission Viejo, seafood restaurant Anchor Hitch announced plans to close this weekend.
