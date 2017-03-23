Veterans resource fair with appearanc...

Veterans resource fair with appearance by Wounded Warrior Amputee...

Monday Mar 20

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, shown in 2013 with Mission Viejo resident Lucas Ellinger, will play the O.C. All Stars as part of the 3rd Annual Veterans Resource Fair at Saddleback College, Saturday, March 25. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, shown in 2013 with Mission Viejo resident Lucas Ellinger, will play the O.C. All Stars as part of the 3rd Annual Veterans Resource Fair at Saddleback College, Saturday, March 25. The third annual Veterans Resource Fair, hosted by Assemblyman Bill Brough and Senator Patricia Bates in partnership with the city of Mission Viejo, takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at Saddleback College.

Mission Viejo, CA

