Trolley system may be coming to Lagun...

Trolley system may be coming to Laguna Niguel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Laguna Niguel News

The Laguna Niguel City Council hopes a proposed trolley system would connect with the Dana Point trolley, pictured here, to improve mass transit in the region. The Laguna Niguel City Council voted Tuesday to approve a transit study, paving the way for the city to potentially get its own trolley system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California 3 hr sjg 1
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... 17 hr Laura 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb 24 jane 22
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb 20 jay 4
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Feb 20 Locc 143
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC