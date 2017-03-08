Trabuco Hills students entertainment elementary school children on Dr. Seuss Day
Students, teachers, parents and volunteers across Orange County celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday, Thursday, through readings, activities and, in at least one case, a performance of the musical "Seussical." The celebration, which coincided with the National Education Association's 20th annual Read Across America Day, involved classes reading aloud and some faculty dressing up as Dr. Seuss characters.
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15)
|Feb 20
|jay
|4
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Feb 20
|Locc
|143
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Teegee
|17
