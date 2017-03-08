Trabuco Hills students entertainment ...

Trabuco Hills students entertainment elementary school children on Dr. Seuss Day

Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Orange County Register

Students, teachers, parents and volunteers across Orange County celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday, Thursday, through readings, activities and, in at least one case, a performance of the musical "Seussical." The celebration, which coincided with the National Education Association's 20th annual Read Across America Day, involved classes reading aloud and some faculty dressing up as Dr. Seuss characters.

