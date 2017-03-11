The definitive guide to SoCal hybrid ...

The definitive guide to SoCal hybrid foods you'll actually want to eat

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

If you've heard of the Cronut, New York City pastry chef Dominique Ansel's doughnut-croissant pastry, which he invented in 2013, you're likely aware of the hybrid food movement. It's a trend that could very well have started with Los Angeles chef Roy Choi five years earlier, when he decided to put Korean bulgogi on a tortilla and sell it from his Kogi BBQ truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Tue Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb 24 jane 22
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb 20 jay 4
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Feb 20 Locc 143
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 35
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan '17 Teegee 17
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC