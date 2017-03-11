The definitive guide to SoCal hybrid foods you'll actually want to eat

If you've heard of the Cronut, New York City pastry chef Dominique Ansel's doughnut-croissant pastry, which he invented in 2013, you're likely aware of the hybrid food movement. It's a trend that could very well have started with Los Angeles chef Roy Choi five years earlier, when he decided to put Korean bulgogi on a tortilla and sell it from his Kogi BBQ truck.

