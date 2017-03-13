Resource fair provides a wealth of information to senior community

Senator Patricia Bates speaks at the 2nd Annual South Orange County Senor Day in Mission Viejo on Friday, March 10, 2017. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer UCI MIND Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders researches Dr. Mark Mapstone, PhD, Dr. Aimee Pierce, MD, and Dr. Kim Green, PhD, from left, take questions from the audience during an "Ask the Doc" Session at the 2nd Annual South Orange County Senior Day at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senor Center on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.