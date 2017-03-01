Residents want answers about Mimi Wal...

Residents want answers about Mimi Walters

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Wave

Unhappy with Congresswoman Mimi Walters for not holding a town hall meeting with constituents during a District Work Week, Feb. 20-24, residents wanted answers from Mission Viejo Mayor Wendy Bucknum at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Bucknum posted a photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts from a Feb. 22 meeting with Walters and Annie Nelson, founder of the American Soldier Network and a Mission Viejo resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Fri MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb 24 jane 22
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb 20 jay 4
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Feb 20 Locc 143
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 35
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan '17 Teegee 17
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec '16 Sarah 2
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC