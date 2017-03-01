Residents want answers about Mimi Walters
Unhappy with Congresswoman Mimi Walters for not holding a town hall meeting with constituents during a District Work Week, Feb. 20-24, residents wanted answers from Mission Viejo Mayor Wendy Bucknum at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Bucknum posted a photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts from a Feb. 22 meeting with Walters and Annie Nelson, founder of the American Soldier Network and a Mission Viejo resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Fri
|MarkT
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15)
|Feb 20
|jay
|4
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Feb 20
|Locc
|143
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Teegee
|17
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC