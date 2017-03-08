Photos -- CSUF President Mildred Garc a visits church service to pitch higher education

Cal State Fullerton President Mildred GarcA a speaks during a combined Sunday service for RockHarbor Church and Christ Our Redeemer AME in Mission Viejo during the CSU's annual Super Sunday effort, which aims to improve educational outcomes for historically underserved populations, on Feb. 26. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer Cal State Fullerton President Mildred GarcA a speaks to a youth group at RockHarbor Church, which meets at Los Alisos Intermediate School in Mission Viejo, and encourages them to prepare for and attend college as part of the CSU's annual Super Sunday effort when CSU representatives visit various locations throughout the state to help improve educational outcomes for historically underserved populations on Feb. 26. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer RockHarbor Mission Viejo Church Pastor Chad Halliburton welcomes members from ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.