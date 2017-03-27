Mission Viejo gets three concepts for revitalizing area around Village Center
Mission Viejo plans to hold a memorial service for Mark "Ziggy" Wilczynski, 1-3 p.m. April 8 at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center. Wilcyznski, who helped shape the city and was a longtime volunteer, died March 21. He was 95. This drawing displays minimal changes to the Village Center, with two proposed restaurants facing Oso Creek.
