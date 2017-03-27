Mickey Mouse appears at Capistrano Valley to help introduce children to instrumental music

MISSION VIEJO Andy Waldukat looked around as thousands of second graders sang along to "Grand Ol' Flag" as the Disneyland Band played for them in the Capistrano Valley High School gymnasium Thursday, March 16. The band was on hand to help introduce the children to instrumental arts by playing jazz, patriotic and symphonic music in a fun atmosphere. Thousands of second-grade students from Capistrano Unified and Saddleback Valley Unified school districts were entertained by Mickey Mouse and the Disneyland Band as part of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County's Youth Music Education Program for 2017.

