County Democrats' new chief cut from ...

County Democrats' new chief cut from different cloth

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Laguna News Post

Fran Sdao, a mild-mannered former PTA mom from Mission Viejo, doesn't come across like a Democratic Party boss who'll muscle the famously Republican Orange County to the blue side of the aisle. Yet that's just the beginning of what's expected of the new county party chairwoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California 7 hr ThomasA 2
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Sun Laura 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb 24 jane 22
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb 20 jay 4
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Feb 20 Locc 143
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC