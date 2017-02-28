Behind Little Saigon's riches, the poor pack into small rooms to survive

Nhan Pham, right, and his wife, Ha Tran, have lived in the master bedroom of this Garden Grove home for more than five years after moving from Florida to Orange County and facing sticker shock. Nhan Pham, right, and his wife, Ha Tran, have lived in the master bedroom of this Garden Grove home for more than five years after moving from Florida to Orange County and facing sticker shock.

