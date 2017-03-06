Are you breaking the law with your do...

Are you breaking the law with your dog? Orange County averages more than four dog bites a day

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Orange County Register

Braxton, the Doberman pinscher that bit columnist David Whiting, stands in front of Whiting's mountain bike with a couple walking him along a trail that follows Tijeres Creek in Rancho Santa Margarita. Sondra Berg, an administrative manger for OC Animal Care, plays with Sono, a 2 year-old American pitfall at the OC Animal Care Center in Orange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) 12 hr Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb 24 jane 22
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb 20 jay 4
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Feb 20 Locc 143
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 35
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan '17 Teegee 17
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC