And now for something lighter: these ...

And now for something lighter: these amusing white-on-white portraits assembled from junk

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Karen Campagna was strolling around Laguna Beach a couple of years ago looking to commission a painting for her dining room. Instead, she signed up for an art class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar 14 Solarman 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar 13 ThomasA 2
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb 24 jane 22
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb 20 jay 4
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC