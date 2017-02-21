WASC threatens to pull accreditation from Oxford Preparatory Academy
CHINO >> The commission that accredits schools and colleges across the western United States is threatening to withdraw its accreditation of embattled Oxford Preparatory Academy. On Feb. 1, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges sent a letter to Denise Pascoe, the interim executive director of the chain of charter schools, notifying her that the commission may withhold accreditation status for the school's Chino campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|jay
|4
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Locc
|143
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Jan 28
|Pollard ale
|21
|Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Teegee
|17
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|2
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC