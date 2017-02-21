WASC threatens to pull accreditation ...

WASC threatens to pull accreditation from Oxford Preparatory Academy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

CHINO >> The commission that accredits schools and colleges across the western United States is threatening to withdraw its accreditation of embattled Oxford Preparatory Academy. On Feb. 1, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges sent a letter to Denise Pascoe, the interim executive director of the chain of charter schools, notifying her that the commission may withhold accreditation status for the school's Chino campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) 23 hr jay 4
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Mon Locc 143
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 35
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Jan 28 Pollard ale 21
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan '17 Teegee 17
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec '16 Sarah 2
have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09) Dec '16 Harry Bretschneider 14
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC