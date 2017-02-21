WASC threatens to pull accreditation from Oxford Preparatory Academy

CHINO >> The commission that accredits schools and colleges across the western United States is threatening to withdraw its accreditation of embattled Oxford Preparatory Academy. On Feb. 1, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges sent a letter to Denise Pascoe, the interim executive director of the chain of charter schools, notifying her that the commission may withhold accreditation status for the school's Chino campus.

