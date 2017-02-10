San Juan Capistrano car show: sunshine, classics, flying dogs

Christina Casad of Trabuco Canyon takes a photo of the hood ornament on a classic Ford Model A during the Rotary Club Car Show in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday afternoon. Dave Harris, left, of San Juan Capistrano looks on while Raymond Gillespie of Laguna Niguel admires his restored 1923 Ford T-Bucket during the Rotary Club Car Show at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Club on Saturday.

