O.C. Islamic Foundation opens its Mission Viejo doors
A digital readout displaying the time of prayer on display at the Orange County Islamic Foundation Mosque in Mission Viejo on Sunday, February 19, 2017. The Orange County Islamic Foundation Mosque in Mission Viejo opened to the public on Sunday afternoon inviting the community to learn more about the Muslim and Islamic Faith as part of the Interfaith House of Worship Tour.
