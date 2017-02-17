'Hot Cars' raise funds for Meals on W...

'Hot Cars' raise funds for Meals on Wheels

Tuesday Feb 14

Sam Scalleat of Laguna Woods peaks into the window of a 1952 Chevy coup during the Hot Wheels for Meals on Wheels fundraising car show at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Laguna Woods on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer Laguna Woods residents and visiting car enthusiasts check out classics on display during the Hot Wheels for Meals on Wheels Car Show, benefiting Age Well Senior Services' Meals on Wheels program, at Lutheran Church of the Cross on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

