Firefighters control Mission Viejo ch...

Firefighters control Mission Viejo chimney fire quickly

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Wave

The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. along the 25000 block of Meadowbrook. About 20 firefighters controlled the blaze within 10 minutes, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Jan 28 Pollard ale 21
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan 20 Teegee 17
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec '16 Sarah 2
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Dec '16 NALGON 140
have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09) Dec '16 Harry Bretschneider 14
Struggling with your college admissions essays?... Nov '16 thewritedirection 1
50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC