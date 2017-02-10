Firefighters control Mission Viejo chimney fire quickly
The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. along the 25000 block of Meadowbrook. About 20 firefighters controlled the blaze within 10 minutes, the Orange County Fire Authority said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Jan 28
|Pollard ale
|21
|Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08)
|Jan 20
|Teegee
|17
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|2
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|NALGON
|140
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC