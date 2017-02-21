Fire at Mission Viejo apartment displ...

Fire at Mission Viejo apartment displaces 6

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Wave

Four adults and two children were displaced from an apartment in the 26300 block of Via Roble after a fire erupted in the kitchen around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Four adults and two children were displaced from an apartment in the 26300 block of Via Roble after a fire erupted in the kitchen around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb 20 jay 4
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Feb 20 Locc 143
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 35
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Jan 28 Pollard ale 21
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan '17 Teegee 17
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec '16 Sarah 2
have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09) Dec '16 Harry Bretschneider 14
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC