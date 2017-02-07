Ex-MMA fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller acquitted of felony domestic violence charges

SANTA ANA An Orange County Superior Court jury on Wednesday acquitted former mixed martial arts fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller of felony domestic violence charges, determining that he did not beat his ex-girlfriend in his Mission Viejo home in 2013. The jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Miller, a 36-year-old former championship MMA fighter, not guilty of two counts of felony domestic violence.

