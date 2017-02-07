Ex-MMA fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller ...

Ex-MMA fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller acquitted of felony domestic violence charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA An Orange County Superior Court jury on Wednesday acquitted former mixed martial arts fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller of felony domestic violence charges, determining that he did not beat his ex-girlfriend in his Mission Viejo home in 2013. The jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Miller, a 36-year-old former championship MMA fighter, not guilty of two counts of felony domestic violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Jan 28 Pollard ale 21
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan 20 Teegee 17
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec '16 Sarah 2
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Dec '16 NALGON 140
have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09) Dec '16 Harry Bretschneider 14
Struggling with your college admissions essays?... Nov '16 thewritedirection 1
50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC