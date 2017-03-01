Deputies searching for stolen jewelry, including a Rolex watch, valued at more than $6,700
The Orange County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for items that were reported stolen from a home in the 27000 block of Pueblonuevo Drive in Mission Viejo during a burglary Feb. 3. The Orange County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for items that were reported stolen from a home in the 27000 block of Pueblonuevo Drive in Mission Viejo during a burglary Feb. 3. The Orange County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for items that were reported stolen from a home in the 27000 block of Pueblonuevo Drive in Mission Viejo during a burglary Feb. 3. MISSION VIEJO The Orange County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for jewelry worth more than $6,700 reported stolen from a home during a burglary Feb. 3. The back door of the home in the in the 27000 block of Pueblonuevo Drive was shattered, Jaimee ... (more)
