Deputies searching for stolen jewelry...

Deputies searching for stolen jewelry, including a Rolex watch, valued at more than $6,700

MISSION VIEJO The Orange County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for jewelry worth more than $6,700 reported stolen from a home during a burglary Feb. 3. The back door of the home in the in the 27000 block of Pueblonuevo Drive was shattered, Jaimee ...

