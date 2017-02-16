Blue-light zap saves lives
Leslie Roedl, a staff nurse in the Dermatology Department at Kaiser, wheels the blue light photodynamic therapy machine into place. Orange County Register columnist David Whiting gets treatment for skin cancer using a relatively new technique of cream and blue light in Mission Viejo on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|9 four nine
|141
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Jan 28
|Pollard ale
|21
|Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08)
|Jan 20
|Teegee
|17
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|2
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC