Swastikas at Mission Viejo park unite multifaith community

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Wave

Jenna Gerstner was at Pavion Park in Mission Viejo with her children, recently, when she spotted a swastika on the concrete wall near where her boys, ages 3 1/2 and 2 are sitting, at left. Gerstner reported it to the police then brought the issue before her synagogue, Temple Beth El in Aliso Viejo.

