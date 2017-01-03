Swastikas at Mission Viejo park unite multifaith community
Jenna Gerstner was at Pavion Park in Mission Viejo with her children, recently, when she spotted a swastika on the concrete wall near where her boys, ages 3 1/2 and 2 are sitting, at left. Gerstner reported it to the police then brought the issue before her synagogue, Temple Beth El in Aliso Viejo.
