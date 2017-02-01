Search begins for next S.V.U.S.D. sup...

Search begins for next S.V.U.S.D. superintendent

Monday Jan 23

Saddleback Valley Unified School District is conducting a search for its next superintendent after Dr. Clint Harwick, pictured, accepted a similar position with Huntington Beach Unified, starting Jan. 1. Harwick started as SVUSD's superintendent in 2010. The Saddleback Valley Unified School District is looking for its next superintendent after Dr. Clint Harwick agreed to a similar position with the Huntington Beach Union High School District in November.

