Oxford Preparatory Academy tries to ease parents' minds after money laundering

Andrew Crowe, left, interim managing director of Oxford Preparatory Academy, and Denise Pascoe, interim executive director, meet with parents at the Saddleback Valley school to update them on recent changes in the school organization and related corrective actions in Lake Forest on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Heidi Horowitz of Trabuco Canyon and Sonia Salloum of Mission Viejo attend a meeting with the new executive director and managing director of Oxford Preparatory Academy in Lake Forest on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.