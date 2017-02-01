Mission Viejo honors top staff members
The Mission Viejo City Council took a moment to reflect on the city's top employees in 2016, honoring a member from each of the city staff, Orange County Fire Authority and Orange County Sheriff's Department at Tuesday night's meeting. The awards went to Mark Joson, an information technology specialist with the city, Deputy Joseph Cislo and firefighter Tim Brooks.
