Mission Viejo honors top staff members

Mission Viejo honors top staff members

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Wave

The Mission Viejo City Council took a moment to reflect on the city's top employees in 2016, honoring a member from each of the city staff, Orange County Fire Authority and Orange County Sheriff's Department at Tuesday night's meeting. The awards went to Mark Joson, an information technology specialist with the city, Deputy Joseph Cislo and firefighter Tim Brooks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Jan 28 Pollard ale 21
Any HAUNTED Places in Mission Viejo,CA? (Oct '08) Jan 20 Teegee 17
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec '16 Sarah 2
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Dec '16 NALGON 140
have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09) Dec '16 Harry Bretschneider 14
Struggling with your college admissions essays?... Nov '16 thewritedirection 1
50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC