Freeze!Pageant may want you

Pageant of the Masters Sculptor Daniel Stonebraker measures the forehead of Tanya Flink of Newport Beach, one of hundreds of prospective cast members that showed up for the first of three nights of casting on Friday at the Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach. Prospective Pageant of the Masters cast member Peter Mares is measured by volunteer Lisa Artale during a casting call in Laguna Beach on Friday night.
