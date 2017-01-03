County Democrats pick activist to lead party
Fran Sdao, center, who was Vice-Chair in South Orange County was voted in as chairman of the Democratic Party of Orange County to replace Henry Vandermeir during Monday night's OC Democrats governing Central Committee voting. The election took place on Monday at Teamsters 952 union hall in Orange.
