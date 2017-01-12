CHP investigating reports of shots fired on 241 freeway
The California Highway Patrol was investigating a report of roadway violence and possible shots fired on the northbound 241 toll road on Lake Forest and Mission Viejo on Tuesday night, according California Highway Patrol Officer Agustin Latosquin. The incident occurred on the 241, north of Los Alisos Boulevard to Portola Parkway, at around 6:40 p.m. while the parties were stopped along the roadway, Latosquin said.
