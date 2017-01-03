Best Buy Geek Squad technicians accused of working for the FBI

Privacy fears as it's revealed the FBI pays Best Buy Geek Squad workers $500 'reward' to snoop through customers computers during repairs to find evidence of child pornography But the picture that launched the investigation was found by a Best Buy 'Geek Squad' technician after Rettenmaier took his PC to the store to be repaired Rettenmaier's lawyer claims 'Geek Squad' staff searched his client's computer unlawfully, and that at least three technicians were working as FBI informants Orange County doctor Mark A. Rettenmaier , who specializes in gynecologic oncology, was indicted in November 2014 on two counts of possession of child pornography The FBI has been accused of paying a Best Buy 'Geek Squad' worker $500 to snoop through the files of a prominent surgeon - who was revealed to have child pornography images on his computer.

