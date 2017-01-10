Associa PCM's Wendy Bucknum Sworn in as Mayor of Mission Viejo
MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017 -- Associa Professional Community Management is proud to announce that Wendy Bucknum has been selected to represent the citizens of Mission Viejo, California as its mayor for 2017. Bucknum is the vice president of business development for Associa PCM.
