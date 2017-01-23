As many as 100 puppies bought from Orange County woman may be sick
"I was set up," Nancy Hierl of Mission Viejo says. The Seal Beach woman suspected of operating a bogus pet rescue organization told her the adoptive dog Max, pictured, will have loose stools due to a change of food and be tired from traveling from Mexico.
Read more at The Orange County Register.
