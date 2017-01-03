Aliso Viejo pastor gets 6 years in child sex assaults

Brandon Ernie Lee McDade, 31, of Mission Viejo pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting two underage boys at church events in Aliso Viejo. Brandon Ernie Lee McDade, 31, of Mission Viejo pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting two underage boys at church events in Aliso Viejo.

