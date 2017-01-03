Aliso Viejo pastor gets 6 years in child sex assaults
Brandon Ernie Lee McDade, 31, of Mission Viejo pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting two underage boys at church events in Aliso Viejo. Brandon Ernie Lee McDade, 31, of Mission Viejo pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting two underage boys at church events in Aliso Viejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|NALGON
|140
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Election Day freebies: These places will give y...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
|Loud Rumbling Noise in Aliso Viejo (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Lara Feamster
|49
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC