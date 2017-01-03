After racist vandalism at Pavion Park, Mission Viejo decides to answer hate with love
Christians, Jews, Muslims and interfaith groups came together Monday at Pavion Park in Mission Viejo. Kids play at Pavion Park in Mission Viejo during Monday's gathering, a response to hate graffiti found there last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|NALGON
|140
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Election Day freebies: These places will give y...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
|Loud Rumbling Noise in Aliso Viejo (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Lara Feamster
|49
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC