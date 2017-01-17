Adopt a pet: Tuxedo cat Noel wants to give you all her love
Noel's story: This sweet young kitty with unique markings a speckled nose and chin and wrist encircled with dots loves playing with toys, especially those with feathers. She has been at the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center since before the holidays.
