A plunge into Winter fun

Monday Jan 30

Drew Grant and daughter Annabel, 5, of San Juan Capistrano take a "polar plunge" in an icy hot tub during the Polar Plunge even at the Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center in Mission Viejo Saturday. Children romp through pools of artificial snow during the Polar Plunge event at the Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center in Mission Viejo, on Saturday.

