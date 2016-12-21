Santa Paws visits Mission Viejo

Penny, a Toy Poodle, sits on Santa's Lap during the annual Santa Paws event at the Mission Viejo Civic Center on Saturday. PHOTO BY JEFF ANTENORE, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER - Marge Woods, a Mission Viejo resident for 47 years, gets her dog, Maggie, ready for her photo with Santa during Saturday's Santa Paws event at the Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.