Santa Paws visits Mission Viejo
Penny, a Toy Poodle, sits on Santa's Lap during the annual Santa Paws event at the Mission Viejo Civic Center on Saturday. PHOTO BY JEFF ANTENORE, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER - Marge Woods, a Mission Viejo resident for 47 years, gets her dog, Maggie, ready for her photo with Santa during Saturday's Santa Paws event at the Civic Center.
