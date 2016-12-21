Most Influential 2016: Jim McAleer
Jim McAleer, president/CEO of the Orange County Chapter of Alzheimer's Association. McAleer led Alzheimer's Orange County through rebranding after parting with the national organization, while also acquiring an adult daycare center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Mon
|Sarah
|2
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|NALGON
|140
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec 7
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Election Day freebies: These places will give y...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
|Loud Rumbling Noise in Aliso Viejo (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Lara Feamster
|49
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC