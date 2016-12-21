Most Influential 2016: Jim McAleer

Most Influential 2016: Jim McAleer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Wave

Jim McAleer, president/CEO of the Orange County Chapter of Alzheimer's Association. McAleer led Alzheimer's Orange County through rebranding after parting with the national organization, while also acquiring an adult daycare center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Mon Sarah 2
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Dec 15 NALGON 140
have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09) Dec 7 Harry Bretschneider 14
Struggling with your college admissions essays?... Nov '16 thewritedirection 1
50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Election Day freebies: These places will give y... Nov '16 Well Well 2
Loud Rumbling Noise in Aliso Viejo (Jun '09) Nov '16 Lara Feamster 49
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,806 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC