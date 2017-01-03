Local Democrats to pick new leader
Henry Vandermeir is stepping down as chairman of the Democratic Party of Orange County after four years in the post. Orange County didn't get its way when it voted for Hillary Clinton in November, but there's a good chance it will get a woman to lead local Democrats when the party picks its next chief on Jan. 26. County Democratic Party Chairman Henry Vandermeir is stepping down after four years, during which he oversaw the party close Republicans' voter registration advantage from 10 percentage points to 3.7 points.
