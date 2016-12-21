Laguna Woods Village Holiday Festival ushers the season with a parade, treelighting and more
Golf carts decorated for Christmas drive by Laguna Woods Clubhouse Two as part of a Christmas parade for the community's first Holiday Festival. Residents of Laguna Woods Village gather with their families and friends for their first Holiday Festival and tree lighting.
