Laguna Hills girl named top volunteer
Resident Sydney Fredette was named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteer of the year for creating the "Be the Change" club, a project that today has provided more than 1,600 children in need with $65,000 worth of custom stuffed bears, blankets, pajamas, books and more. PHOTO COURTESY OF FREDETTE FAMILY Sydeny Fredette and the Be The Change Club from Santa Margarita Catholic High School pose for a photo during a Beary Merry Christmas event at the Build-A-Bear store at The Shops at Mission Viejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saddleback Valley News.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|NALGON
|140
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec 7
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Election Day freebies: These places will give y...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
|Loud Rumbling Noise in Aliso Viejo (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Lara Feamster
|49
|Greg Haidl, Ex-Con (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bev
|85
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC