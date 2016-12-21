Laguna Hills girl named top volunteer

Resident Sydney Fredette was named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteer of the year for creating the "Be the Change" club, a project that today has provided more than 1,600 children in need with $65,000 worth of custom stuffed bears, blankets, pajamas, books and more. PHOTO COURTESY OF FREDETTE FAMILY Sydeny Fredette and the Be The Change Club from Santa Margarita Catholic High School pose for a photo during a Beary Merry Christmas event at the Build-A-Bear store at The Shops at Mission Viejo.

