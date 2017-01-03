Here's how to make sure you get home ...

Here's how to make sure you get home safely on New Year's Eve

Thursday Dec 29

Traffic officers will be on high alert as they watch for drunk drivers on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, while some agencies are offering services to make it easier for tipsy party-goers to get home safely. Several Orange County agencies have scheduled DUI checkpoints in the next few days to strive for a safer holiday weekend.

