Here's how to make sure you get home safely on New Year's Eve
Traffic officers will be on high alert as they watch for drunk drivers on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, while some agencies are offering services to make it easier for tipsy party-goers to get home safely. Several Orange County agencies have scheduled DUI checkpoints in the next few days to strive for a safer holiday weekend.
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|NALGON
|140
|have you ever been ripped off by rsm toyota dea... (Apr '09)
|Dec 7
|Harry Bretschneider
|14
|Struggling with your college admissions essays?...
|Nov '16
|thewritedirection
|1
|50 homes under threat as brush fire erupts on A...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Election Day freebies: These places will give y...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|2
|Loud Rumbling Noise in Aliso Viejo (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Lara Feamster
|49
