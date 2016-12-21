Governor Brown Appoints Three to Oran...

Governor Brown Appoints Three to Orange County Superior Court

Saturday Dec 24

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Bradley S. Erdosi, Richard E. Pacheco and Michael J. Strickroth to judgeships in the Orange County Superior Court. Erdosi, 42, of Laguna Hills, has been principal attorney at the Law Offices of Bradley S. Erdosi since 2006.

