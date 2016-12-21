Gamble, Vaughn to lead RSM in 2017
For the second time in four years, Carol Gamble will lead the city of Rancho Santa Margarita as its mayor after serving as mayor pro tem under Tony Beall. In 2014, Gamble was selected Rancho Santa Margarita's mayor after Beall served in the role in 2013.
