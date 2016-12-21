Crash on I-5 injures motorcyclist

Crash on I-5 injures motorcyclist

MISSION VIEJO Authorities say a motorcyclist was taken to a trauma center after crashing a Yamaha R1 high-performance bike Monday on the I-5 Freeway northbound at the 73 Toll Road. The cyclist, described as a man in his 30s from San Clemente, lost control of the bike at about 3 p.m. and it caught fire, said Larry Kurtz, spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority.

